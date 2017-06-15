BRIEF-IFF, ZoomEssence announce settlement of lawsuit
* Under settlement agreement, IFF will make one-time payment to ZoomEssence of $56 million and parties will exchange full mutual releases
June 16 Scales Corporation Ltd:
* Jon Mayson retired as Scales' chairman
* Tim Goodacre had been appointed as new Scales' chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 Miner and trader Glencore Plc said on Friday it had submitted a higher offer to buy Australian miner Rio Tinto's stake in Coal & Allied Industries Ltd for $2.675 billion in cash plus a coal price-linked royalty.