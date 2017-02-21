BRIEF-Nanotech Security qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Nanotech security announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results
Feb 21 Scan Associates Bhd
* Investigative committee had on 16 Feb concluded that Yeoh Eng Kong was in breach of his duties as a director of company
* Board agreed to uplift the suspension of Yeoh Eng Kong as director of the company Source text: [bit.ly/2mhgSC7] Further company coverage:
* Nanotech security announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results
LONDON, May 29 The leader of Britain's main opposition Labour Party said he would ensure there was Brexit deal with the European Union were he to win power, in contrast to Prime Minister Theresa May who has said she would be prepared to walk from a bad deal.