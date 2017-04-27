BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Scana Corp
* Scana reports financial results for first quarter of 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $1.19
* Reaffirms its guidance for 2017 gaap-adjusted weather-normalized earnings per share of $4.15 to $4.35
* Not able to provide 2017 gaap earnings guidance
* Scana corp - qtrly total operating revenues $ 1,173 million versus $1,172 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.30, revenue view $1.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Scana - targeted average annual growth rate for gaap-adjusted weather-normalized earnings per share to be 4 to 6 percent over next 3 to 5 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
