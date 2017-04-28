BRIEF-Sanchez Production Partners changes name to Sanchez Midstream Partners
* Sanchez production partners will change its name to sanchez midstream partners; announces new ticker symbol and website
April 28 SCANA Corp:
* SCANA Corporation and Santee Cooper amend interim agreement
* Primary amendment is extension of term of agreement through June 26, 2017, subject to bankruptcy procedures
* Co, Santee Cooper announced interim assessment agreement with Westinghouse Electric on nuclear construction project at V.C. Summer amended
* Agreement provides a transition, evaluation period, in which co's unit, Santee Cooper, can continue to make progress at V.C. Summer Nuclear Station
* During transition and evaluation period,Fluor will remain in its current role, project's co-owners to continue weekly payments for work performed
* Novartis receives FDA approval for expanded use of zykadia® in first-line alk-positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (nsclc)