April 28 SCANA Corp:

* SCANA Corporation and Santee Cooper amend interim agreement

* Primary amendment is extension of term of agreement through June 26, 2017, subject to bankruptcy procedures

* Co, Santee Cooper announced interim assessment agreement with Westinghouse Electric on nuclear construction project at V.C. Summer amended

* Agreement provides a transition, evaluation period, in which co's unit, Santee Cooper, can continue to make progress at V.C. Summer Nuclear Station

* During transition and evaluation period,Fluor will remain in its current role, project's co-owners to continue weekly payments for work performed