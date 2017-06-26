BRIEF-Kratos receives $16 mln in radar and system contract awards
June 27 Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc
June 26 Scana Corp:
* Scana Corporation and Santee Cooper amend interim agreement to extend term
* Scana-interim assessment agreement with Westinghouse Electric concerning nuclear construction project amended to extend agreement through August 10
* Scana Corp - agreement extension allows co-owners additional time to maintain all of their options by continuing construction on project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 27 Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc
* Horizon Pharma Plc announces district court decision to uphold Vimovo (naproxen/esomeprazole magnesium) patents