BRIEF-Nanfang Black Sesame Group unit to invest 80 mln yuan in food firm for 51 percent stake
* Says co's unit plans to invest 80 million yuan into a Shenzhen-based food company, and will hold a 51 percent stake in it after transaction
May 11 SCANDI STANDARD AB (PUBL)
* Q1 ADJUSTED. EBITDA SEK 112.8 MILLION VERSUS SEK 115.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 1.59 BILLION VERSUS SEK 1.39 BILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says co's unit plans to invest 80 million yuan into a Shenzhen-based food company, and will hold a 51 percent stake in it after transaction
MOSCOW, June 20 Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co is recalling 6,944 Nissan Murano Z51 cars sold in Russia between June 2013 and November 2016, Russia's standards agency, Rosstandart, said on Tuesday.