UPDATE 1-UK watchdog reviews travel insurance for cancer patients
LONDON, June 20 Britain's markets watchdog on Tuesday opened a public consultation to see if changes are needed to make it easier for people with cancer to get travel insurance.
May 18 SCANDINAVIAN CHEMOTECH AB
* SCANDINAVIAN CHEMOTECH AB (PUBL) ESTABLISHES AN INTERNATIONAL SALES AND MARKETING COMPANY IN SINGAPORE, UNDER THE NAME CHEMOTECH INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, June 20 Britain's markets watchdog on Tuesday opened a public consultation to see if changes are needed to make it easier for people with cancer to get travel insurance.
* FY profit for year attributable to equity holders of company HK$12.4 million down 54.5 pct