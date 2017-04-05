April 5 Scansource Inc

* Scansource Inc - On April 3, 2017, co, units entered into an amendment to its amended and restated credit agreement - SEC Filing

* Scansource Inc - Amendment extends maturity of its $300 million multi-currency senior secured revolving credit facility to April 3, 2022

* Scansource Inc - Under amended facility, Scansource may request to increase its borrowings up to a total of $500 million