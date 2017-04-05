Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 5 Scansource Inc
* Scansource Inc - On April 3, 2017, co, units entered into an amendment to its amended and restated credit agreement - SEC Filing
* Scansource Inc - Amendment extends maturity of its $300 million multi-currency senior secured revolving credit facility to April 3, 2022
* Scansource Inc - Under amended facility, Scansource may request to increase its borrowings up to a total of $500 million Source text: [bit.ly/2oEbbCQ] Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)