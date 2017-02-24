BRIEF-Jinhui Liquor to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 6
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.240 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.3 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
Feb 24 SCD Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 150 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Total dividend amount is 7.25 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/64fxFL
* March quarter net profit 28.1 million rupees versus profit 6.2 million rupees year ago