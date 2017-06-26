BRIEF-Select Sands provides operations update
* Select Sands Corp- now anticipates Q2 2017 total frac/industrial sand sales volumes to be at least twice 22,427 tons sold and shipped during Q1
June 26 Schaeffler Ag
* Schaeffler AG reduces its earnings guidance for 2017
* Reduced guidance for EBIT margin before special items from hitherto 12-13 percent to 11-12 percent for business year 2017
* Guidance for free cash flow has been reduced from approximately 600 million euros to approximately 500 million euros for 2017
* Schaeffler AG says Schaeffler Group confirms its revenue guidance for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Select Sands Corp- now anticipates Q2 2017 total frac/industrial sand sales volumes to be at least twice 22,427 tons sold and shipped during Q1
* NV Gold announces increase in private placement to CDN$1,382,500 and grants stock options