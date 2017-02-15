Feb 15 Schibsted Asa

* Successfully completed a NOK 500 million ($59.95 million) senior unsecured bond issue with maturity date 1 march 2024

* The bond issue has a floating rate coupon of 3 months Nibor plus 1.20 pct p.a.

* The purpose of the bond issue is refinancing of existing debt

On Feb 14, Schibsted said it may also issue a 10-year bond in addition to the 7-year bond ($1 = 8.3399 Norwegian crowns)