BRIEF-Garmin to appeal ITC initial determination
* Garmin disagrees with initial determination and will seek review by ITC, which is expected to issue a final determination in August 2017.
April 21 Schlumberger Nv
* Schlumberger says continued to experience payment delays, primarily from customers in Latin America
* Schlumberger says in the process of redeploying service capacity and technical support resources from the U.S. Gulf of Mexico to other markets
* Schlumberger says Latin America has reached the bottom of the cycle
* Schlumberger says reached bottom of cycle in Malaysia and Indonesia, but no clear signs yet of any significant activity recovery
* Schlumberger says E&P investment levels in North America are expected to increase by 50% in 2017
* Schlumberger says no clear signs of any general increase in exploration spent, with the exception of Mexico
* Schlumberger says in Africa, expect some recovery in activity in the north Further company coverage:
* Garmin disagrees with initial determination and will seek review by ITC, which is expected to issue a final determination in August 2017.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)