BRIEF-Garmin to appeal ITC initial determination
* Garmin disagrees with initial determination and will seek review by ITC, which is expected to issue a final determination in August 2017.
April 21 Schlumberger Nv
* Schlumberger sees strength in activity in North Sea, Russia and Caspian regions in coming quarters as the winter season ends, new projects start up
* Schlumberger says do not expect significant sequential growth from Middle East over coming quarters
* Schlumberger says will likely face another challenging year in the international markets
* Schlumberger says expects international activity growth to accelerate towards the back-end of 2017 and into 2018
* Schlumberger says will have some headwinds around one time reactivation cost in the coming quarters
* Schlumberger says will be subject to some additional activation costs probably in the second and the third quarter
* Schlumberger says "ready to sit down, again, and continue discussions" with Ecuador's state-owned Petroamazonas
* Schlumberger says can't say at this stage how long it'll take to resolve payment issues in Ecuador Further company coverage:
