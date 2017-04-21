April 21 Schlumberger Nv

* Schlumberger sees strength in activity in North Sea, Russia and Caspian regions in coming quarters as the winter season ends, new projects start up

* Schlumberger says do not expect significant sequential growth from Middle East over coming quarters

* Schlumberger says will likely face another challenging year in the international markets

* Schlumberger says expects international activity growth to accelerate towards the back-end of 2017 and into 2018

* Schlumberger says will have some headwinds around one time reactivation cost in the coming quarters

* Schlumberger says will be subject to some additional activation costs probably in the second and the third quarter

* Schlumberger says "ready to sit down, again, and continue discussions" with Ecuador's state-owned Petroamazonas

* Schlumberger says can't say at this stage how long it'll take to resolve payment issues in Ecuador Further company coverage: