DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 28
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
March 24 Schneider National Inc:
* Schneider National Inc files for ipo of upto $665.8 million
* Schneider National Inc - selling 16.8 million shares of class B common stock
* Schneider National Inc - anticipate that the initial public offering price of class B common stock will be between $18.00 and $20.00 per share
* Schneider National Inc- proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text:(bit.ly/2nYqMtU)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.