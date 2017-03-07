BRIEF-Prescient Therapeutics updates on its clinical trials
* updates on its clinical trials with PTX-200 following a serious adverse event in a late-stage patient on its breast cancer trial.
March 7 Schnell Biopharmaceuticals Inc :
* Says it will sell land and buildings located in Sangdaewon-dong, Jungwon-gu, Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea
* Transaction amount is 7.4 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/UfwDmO
* In FY18, company expects strong annual recurring revenue growth in excess of 200 percent