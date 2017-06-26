US STOCKS- Wall St set to open lower as tech selloff bites
* Futures down: Dow 13 pts, S&P 1.5 pts, Nasdaq 21.50 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
June 26 Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc
* Schnitzer reports third quarter 2017 financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.56
* Q3 earnings per share $0.60 from continuing operations
* Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc - qtrly revenue $477 million versus $352 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Under Armour - on June 23, board approved amendments to bylaws to reflect fact roles of CEO, President will be held by separate individuals - SEC filing