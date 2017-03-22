Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
March 22 Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc
* Schnitzer announces second quarter fiscal 2017 preliminary results and earnings date
* Sees q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.34 to $0.37
* Sees q2 earnings per share $0.37 to $0.40 from continuing operations
* Schnitzer steel industries - expects to deliver estimated $6 million of higher benefits from targeted cost reductions and productivity initiatives in q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)