March 22 Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc

* Schnitzer announces second quarter fiscal 2017 preliminary results and earnings date

* Sees q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.34 to $0.37

* Sees q2 earnings per share $0.37 to $0.40 from continuing operations

* Schnitzer steel industries - expects to deliver estimated $6 million of higher benefits from targeted cost reductions and productivity initiatives in q2