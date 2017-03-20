March 20 Schouw & Co A/S:
* Acquires the majority of shares in Borg Automotive
* Has entered into an agreement on acquisition of Danish
industrial company Borg Automotive in Silkeborg, Denmark
* It is intention that Schouw & Co. shall take over 85% of
business
* Business has been assessed at about 1.15 billion Danish
crowns ($166.26 million) on a debt-free basis (enterprise value
for 100% of business)
* Acquisition is expected to become effective from beginning
of April 2017
* For 9 month period in 2017 Borg Automotive is expected to
be recognised with a revenue of about 800 million crowns and an
EBIT in range of 110-130 million crowns
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.9169 Danish crowns)
(Gdynia Newsroom)