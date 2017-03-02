March 2 Schroders

* CEO says has seen positive inflows into equity products in Q1.

* Says positive fund performance over 1-, 3- and 5-years to help drive flows in 2017.

* Says backs move to transparency on fees, but should keep transaction costs separate.

* Says firm has no plans to change its handling of research costs from the current structure; will pay for some itself, charge rest to clients.