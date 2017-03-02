BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 2 Schroders
* CEO says has seen positive inflows into equity products in Q1.
* Says positive fund performance over 1-, 3- and 5-years to help drive flows in 2017.
* Says backs move to transparency on fees, but should keep transaction costs separate.
* Says firm has no plans to change its handling of research costs from the current structure; will pay for some itself, charge rest to clients. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.