BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 14 Charles Schwab Corp:
* Schwab reports monthly activity highlights
* Charles Schwab Corp - total client assets were a record $2.90 trillion as of month-end February, up 19% from February 2016 and up 2% compared to January 2017
* Charles Schwab Corp - new brokerage accounts totaled 113,000 in February, up 35% from February 2016 and third consecutive month in excess of 100,000 accounts
* Charles Schwab Corp - net new assets brought to company by new and existing clients in February 2017 totaled $6.6 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.