UPDATE 2-Mozambique debt audit says $500 million in loans unaccounted for
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
June 22 Triangle Capital Corp
* Schweiger Dermatology Group secures $20 million credit facility from Triangle Capital Corporation
* Schweiger Dermatology Group - total funding may be increased to $30 million in near term and has potential to grow to $50 million over life of facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 24 Verde Asset Management SA, which oversees Brazil's largest hedge fund, sees a potential for strong returns from local inflation-linked debt of shorter maturities as interest rates possibly decline further.