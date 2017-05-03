BRIEF-Arianne Phosphate did not generate revenue in Q1
* Arianne phosphate reports corporate and financial results for first quarter 2017
May 3 Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.66
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.45
* Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc says qtrly net sales increased 9% to $233.3 million; excluding Conwed acquisition (organic), net sales decreased 4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Arianne phosphate reports corporate and financial results for first quarter 2017
* Midstates petroleum announces amendment to senior secured credit agreement