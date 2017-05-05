May 5 Schweizer Electronic AG:

* Successful first quarter 2017 for schweizer

* Q1 EBIT increased to 1.5 million euros ($1.65 million)(2016: 0.5 million euro), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 4.5 percent (2016: 1.8 percent)

* Q1 turnover increase of 14.9 percent to 32.4 million euro (2016: 28.2 million euro)

* Incoming orders rose by 8.2 percent to 31.7 million euro (2016: 29.3 million euro), order book amounted to 157.5 million euro at end of Q1 2017 (2016: 150.0 million euro)

* Based on our order book we continue to strive for a 2 to 4 percent turnover growth this year compared to 2016, which corresponds to a turnover of about 120 million euro

* Expect our FY EBITDA to be on upper end of forecasted 8 to 9 percent EBITDA range