April 13 Schweizer Electronic AG:

* Strategic partner WUS increases stake into Schweizer

* WUS Printed Circuit (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. acquired 15.24% and now holds 19.74% of Schweizer's shares, wus printed circuit co., ltd, Taiwan acquired 10.16 %

* Equity stake was purchased from share pool of Gerhard Schweizer family line Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)