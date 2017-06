June 29 (Reuters) - SCIBASE HOLDING AB (PUBL)

* Scibase Receives Us Approval for Nevisense

* ‍Fda Has Approved Scibase Pre-Market Approval (Pma) for Its Product Nevisense.

* SAYS ‍WILL PRESENT STRATEGY FOR US INTRODUCTION AFTER SUMMER.​​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)