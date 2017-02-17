BRIEF-India's Kovai Medical Center & Hospital March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 139.1 million rupees versus profit 110 million rupees year ago
Feb 17 Scibase Holding AB (publ):
* Q4 total net sales 1.9 million Swedish crowns ($215,000)versus sek 1.2 million year ago
* Q4 loss after tax 14.6 million crowns versus loss 11.2 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8614 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will sell 30,000 shares of common stock from May 30 to June 5