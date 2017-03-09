BRIEF-Iraq's Basra oil Co. takes over Oxy's stake in Zubair oilfield - Basra Oil
* Basra Oil director general Hayyan Abdul Ghani tells Reuters
March 9 Sciclone Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Sciclone Pharmaceuticals Inc - files for mixed shelf of upto $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2m7KZfv) Further company coverage:
* Basra Oil director general Hayyan Abdul Ghani tells Reuters
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.