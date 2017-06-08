BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 8 Sciclone Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Sciclone Pharmaceuticals - sciclone pharmaceuticals merger deal with consortium led by gl capital's termination fee set at $15.8 million - sec filing
* Sciclone pharmaceuticals inc - merger deal's reverse termination fee set at about $31.6 million Source text (bit.ly/2rPG9qY) Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.