BRIEF-Swiss Finance & Property Investment secures development opportunity in Basel region
* SECURES PURCHASE RIGHT FOR A SITE IN MÜNCHENSTEIN AND ARLESHEIM OF APPROXIMATELY 40‘000 M2
June 8 Sciclone Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Sciclone Pharmaceuticals Inc says deal for $11.18 per share Sciclone enters into definitive merger agreement to be acquired by consortium led by GL capital
* Sciclone pharmaceuticals inc says deal for approximately $605 million
* Transaction, which was unanimously approved by Sciclone's board, values company at approximately $605 million
* Transaction will be funded by buyer consortium through a combination of equity financing
* Says lazard is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Sciclone and Dla Piper LLP (us) is serving as its legal advisor
* Transaction was unanimously approved by Sciclone's board
* Transaction will also be funded by consortium through debt financing, and is not subject to a financing condition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
