BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 8 Sciclone Pharmaceuticals Inc
* SciClone enters into definitive merger agreement to be acquired by consortium led by GL Capital
* SciClone Pharmaceuticals Inc - deal for 11.18 per share
* SciClone Pharmaceuticals Inc - deal for approximately $605 million
* Transaction, which was unanimously approved by SciClone's board, values company at approximately $605 million
* SciClone Pharmaceuticals Inc - transaction will be funded by buyer consortium through a combination of equity financing
* Says Lazard is serving as exclusive financial advisor to SciClone and DLA Piper LLP (US) is serving as its legal advisor
* Transaction was unanimously approved by SciClone's board
* SciClone Pharmaceuticals Inc - transaction will also be funded by consortium through debt financing, and is not subject to a financing condition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.