a day ago
BRIEF-Scientific Games qtrly loss per share $0.44
July 24, 2017 / 10:52 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Scientific Games qtrly loss per share $0.44

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Scientific Games Corp:

* Scientific Games reports second quarter 2017 results and announces intent to refinance a portion of its debt

* Q2 revenue $766.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $732.9 million

* Scientific Games Corp qtrly loss per share $0.44

* Scientific Games - for 2017, co continues to expect capital expenditures to be within range of $280-$310 million

* Scientific Games - initiated process to amend, extend existing term loans, with stated purpose of reducing cash interest cost, extending maturity out to 2024

* Scientific Games Corp qtrly operating income in Q2 was $117.3 million versus $59.1 million a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

