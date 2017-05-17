May 17 Scientific Metals Corp:

* Scientific Metals announces private placement

* Scientific Metals- proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement of units at a price of $0.85 per unit for gross proceeds of $1.7 million

* Scientific Metals- intends to use net proceeds of private placement for phase 1 exploration program at flagship iron creek cobalt property in Idaho