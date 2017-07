July 17 (Reuters) - Scor:

* SCOR ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT WITH THE FNMF AND MATMUT TO ACQUIRE 100% OF MUTRÉ

* RATIFICATION OF AGREEMENT BY MUTRÉ'S OTHER SHAREHOLDERS IS EXPECTED IN OCTOBER 2017

* TRANSACTION WOULD BE FINALIZED IN EARLY JANUARY 2018