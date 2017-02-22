BRIEF-Fotex Holding to pay gross dividend of EUR 0.02/share
* COMPANY SHALL PAY A GROSS DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.02 PER ORDINARY SHARE TO ITS ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS.
Feb 22 Scor SE:
* 2016 annual results: Scor records net income of 603 million euros, increases its dividend to 1.65 euros and envisages share buy-backs
* Gross written premiums reach 13,826 million euros in 2016, up 5.3 pct at constant exchange rates compared to 2015
* Scor - could consider share buy-backs over next 24 months
* Q4 gross written premiums 3.6 billion euros versus 3.43 billion euros year ago
* Q4 gross written premiums 3.61 billion euros versus 3.43 billion euros year ago
* Scor - SCOR is well on track to reach its strategic targets for "vision in action"
* Q4 net income 165 million euros versus 150 million euros year ago
* Scor's financial leverage stands at 24.4 pct at 31 December 2016
* Q4 P&C gross written premiums 1.40 billion euros versus 1.37 billion euros year ago
* Q4 life gross written premiums 2.21 billion euros versus 2.06 billion euros year ago
* 2016 net combined ratio of 93.1 percent versus 91.1 percent year ago
* Estimated solvency ratio at 31 December 2016 stands at 225 pct compared to 211 pct at year-end 2015, above the optimal range of 185 pct - 220 pct as defined in “vision in action” plan
* Scor to benefit from the foreseeable increase in interest rates in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ACQUISITION OF LAND PLOTS TO DEVELOP NEW VGP PARKS IN GERMANY