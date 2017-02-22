Feb 22 Scor SE:

* 2016 annual results: Scor records net income of 603 million euros, increases its dividend to 1.65 euros and envisages share buy-backs

* Gross written premiums reach 13,826 million euros in 2016, up 5.3 pct at constant exchange rates compared to 2015

* Scor - could consider share buy-backs over next 24 months

* Q4 gross written premiums 3.6 billion euros versus 3.43 billion euros year ago

* Scor - SCOR is well on track to reach its strategic targets for "vision in action"

* Q4 net income 165 million euros versus 150 million euros year ago

* Scor's financial leverage stands at 24.4 pct at 31 December 2016

* Q4 P&C gross written premiums 1.40 billion euros versus 1.37 billion euros year ago

* Q4 life gross written premiums 2.21 billion euros versus 2.06 billion euros year ago

* 2016 net combined ratio of 93.1 percent versus 91.1 percent year ago

* Estimated solvency ratio at 31 December 2016 stands at 225 pct compared to 211 pct at year-end 2015, above the optimal range of 185 pct - 220 pct as defined in “vision in action” plan

* Scor to benefit from the foreseeable increase in interest rates in 2017