BRIEF-Uniqa says to pay 0.49 eur/shr dividend for 2016
* Approved a dividend of 49 cents per dividend entitled share for financial year 2016
Feb 22 Scor SE:
* Says excess capital decision could happen at any point in time - conf call
* Says nothing on the horizon regarding M&A - conf call Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.