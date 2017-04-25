April 25 Scorpio Bulkers Inc:

* Scorpio Bulkers Inc announces agreement to time charter-in one Ultramax Vessel

* Scorpio Bulkers Inc- time charter is expected to commence prior to end of October 2017

* Scorpio Bulkers - agreement is for two years at about $10,125 per day with co option to extend agreement for one year at approximately $10,885 per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: