BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Scorpio Bulkers Inc
* Announces purchase of common shares by the president and a director of the company
* Says Robert Bugbee has purchased 15,000 common shares of company at an average price of $6.29 per share in open market
* Scorpio Bulkers Inc says a director of company also purchased 10,000 common shares of company at an average price of $6.50 per share in open market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.