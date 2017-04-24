April 24 Scorpio Gold Corp:

* Scorpio Gold reports fourth quarter and provides year-end financial results for 2016

* Scorpio Gold Corp- anticipates mining of gold at mineral ridge through to august 2017

* Scorpio Gold Corp- anticipates production of gold at mineral ridge to be 20 - 25,000 ounces from Mary Lc, Brodie and Bluelite South Pits for 2017

* Scorpio Gold Corp - qtrly revenue $7.6 million versus $10.8 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.03

* Qtrly adjusted basic and diluted net earnings per share $0.00