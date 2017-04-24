BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 Scorpio Gold Corp:
* Scorpio Gold reports fourth quarter and provides year-end financial results for 2016
* Scorpio Gold Corp- anticipates mining of gold at mineral ridge through to august 2017
* Scorpio Gold Corp- anticipates production of gold at mineral ridge to be 20 - 25,000 ounces from Mary Lc, Brodie and Bluelite South Pits for 2017
* Scorpio Gold Corp - qtrly revenue $7.6 million versus $10.8 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Qtrly adjusted basic and diluted net earnings per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results