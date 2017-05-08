BRIEF-Hybrid Air Freighters signs LOI to purchase lockheed Martin hybrid airships
* Hybrid Air Freighters signs letter of intent to purchase Lockheed Martin hybrid airships
May 8 Scorpio Tankers Inc:
* Scorpio Tankers Inc announces an agreement to sell two Mr Product tankers
* Scorpio Tankers Inc - deal for approximately $56.4 million
* Scorpio Tankers - sales are expected to close in June 2017 at which time co will repay outstanding secured debt for vessels of $27.6 million in aggregate
* Scorpio Tankers Inc - will record a write-down of approximately $9.3 million during Q2 of 2017 in connection with entry into agreement
* Scorpio Tankers Inc - agreement with an unrelated third party to sell two of its 2013 built mr product tankers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hybrid Air Freighters signs letter of intent to purchase Lockheed Martin hybrid airships
HONG KONG, June 20 Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd, the ports-to-telecoms group, brushed off talk of an imminent retirement for chairman Li Ka-shing, saying on Tuesday that the tycoon was in "very good health".