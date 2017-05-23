May 23 Scorpio Tankers Inc
* Scorpio tankers inc. Announces merger agreement with
navig8 product tankers inc. And the launch of a concurrent
public offering of common shares
* Scorpio tankers inc - in connection with lr1 vessel
acquisitions, scorpio will pay cash consideration of $42.2
million
* Scorpio tankers inc - launch of an underwritten public
offering of up to $200.0 million of its shares of common stock
* Scorpio tankers inc - net proceeds of offering are
expected to be used to provide cash to further strengthen co's
balance sheet and enhance liquidity
* Scorpio tankers inc - cash consideration in connection
with lr1 vessel acquisitions is net of assumed debt
* Scorpio tankers inc - cash consideration expected to
remain with navig8 through closing and will form part of balance
sheet of combined company
* Scorpio tankers inc - proceeds of offering are also
expected to be to fund purchase price of lr1 vessel acquisitions
* Scorpio tankers inc - merger has been unanimously approved
by board of directors of scorpio
* Scorpio tankers inc - consideration for deal reflects a
total equity value for navig8 of approximately $228.8 million
* Scorpio tankers inc - consideration for deal reflects
total enterprise value of approximately $1.1 billion, including
assumption of debt
* Scorpio tankers inc - through merger, scorpio is acquiring
an operating fleet of 27 eco-design product tankers
* Scorpio tankers - following completion of deal, on a fully
delivered basis, scorpio's operating fleet will consist of 105
owned or finance leased tankers
* Scorpio tankers inc - certain navig8 shareholders have
agreed to vote their navig8 shares in favor of merger
* Scorpio tankers inc - shareholders who have agreed to vote
in favor of deal constitute a majority of navig8's outstanding
common shares
* Scorpio tankers inc - scorpio will appoint one additional
independent director that will be selected by scorpio's board of
directors
* Scorpio tankers inc - scorpio has also entered into an
agreement to sell two mr product tankers, which is expected to
close in june 2017
