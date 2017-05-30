UPDATE 6-Senate Republicans unveil Obamacare replacement bill with tough debate expected
* U.S. hospital stocks sharply higher after Senate bill's release (Updates with new details, background)
May 30 Bank Of Nova Scotia
* Scotiabank to repurchase up to 24 million of its common shares
* Bank of nova scotia says repurchase represents approximately 2 percent of 1.20 billion common shares issued and outstanding as of may 25, 2017
* Repurchases under the normal course issuer bid may commence on june 2, 2017, and will terminate on june 1, 2018
* Bank of nova scotia-toronto stock exchange, office of superintendent of financial institutions approved normal course issuer bid to buy up to 24 million shares
* Bank of nova scotia says will establish an automatic repurchase plan on june 2, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. hospital stocks sharply higher after Senate bill's release (Updates with new details, background)
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday he backs efforts to quickly move legislation to impose new sanctions on Russia and Iran that passed the Senate nearly unanimously but was stalled by a procedural snag in the House.