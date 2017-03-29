BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
March 29 Scout24 AG:
* Announces record 2016 results and robust outlook for 2017
* Surge in profitability with ordinary operating EBITDA up 18.4 percent to 224.5 million euros ($242.59 million) in 2016 yielding a margin of 50.8 percent
* FY revenues up 12.3 percent to 442.1 million euros
* Will propose a dividend of 0.30 euros per share for year 2016 to annual general meeting on 8 june 2017
* Confident that group's growth momentum will continue also in 2017
* 2017 organic group revenues are expected to record a growth rate in high single-digit area, while cost base should grow at a disproportionally lower rate
* Expects 2017 ordinary operating EBITDA margin to increase by around one percentage point
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes