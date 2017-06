May 10 SCOUT24 AG:

* SCOUT24 AG REPORTS SUCCESSFUL FIRST QUARTER 2017 WITH SOLID TOP- AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH

* ACCORDING TO UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, GROUP REVENUES FOR Q1 2017 INCREASED BY 7.7% TO EUR 113.9 MILLION (Q1 2016: EUR 105.8 MILLION)

* Q1 GROUP ORDINARY OPERATING EBITDA WAS UP 8.2% TO EUR 56.5 MILLION, REPRESENTING A MARGIN OF 49.6%.

* ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE FULL YEAR 2017 TARGETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)