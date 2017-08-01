FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Scripps acquires four fast-growing, audience-targeted television networks
#RBIPolicyReview
#Apple
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
Markets
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
Duterte calls North Korea's Kim a "fool" over nuclear ambitions
ASIA
Duterte calls North Korea's Kim a "fool" over nuclear ambitions
Kohli confirms Rahul's return
SPORTS
Kohli confirms Rahul's return
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 1, 2017 / 1:25 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Scripps acquires four fast-growing, audience-targeted television networks

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - E. W. Scripps Co

* Scripps acquires four fast-growing, audience-targeted television networks

* E. W. Scripps Co - ‍acquired Katz Broadcast Networks, which distribute programming for targeted audiences over air, in a deal worth $302 million​

* E. W. Scripps Co says scripps intends to finance transaction with $250 million of new debt and about $50 million of cash on hand

* E. W. Scripps Co - ‍four networks are forecast to generate about $180 million in revenue and about $30 million in segment profit in 2018​

* E. W. Scripps Co - ‍Scripps was already a 5 percent owner in a portion of business, so its net purchase price is $292 million​

* E. W. Scripps Co - ‍transaction is expected to be accretive to scripps' earnings in 2018 and beyond​

* E. W. Scripps co says upon closing of deal, Scripps' leverage is expected to be about 3x on a pro forma 2017/18 blended basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.