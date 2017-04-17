BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 17 E. W. Scripps Co:
* Scripps launches proposed private placement of senior notes
* Says has launched an offering of $400 million of new senior unsecured notes
* Notes are expected to mature in 2025 and will be guaranteed by certain of company's existing and future subsidiaries
* Says proceeds from offering will be used to repay existing $391 million term loan B due in 2020, to pay related fees and expenses
* Is seeking to amend and restate existing $100 million senior secured revolving credit facility to increase borrowing capacity to $125 million
* In conjunction with notes issuance, co is seeking to extend maturity of existing senior secured revolving credit facility to 2022
* Company expects first-quarter 2017 operating results to be consistent with its prior expectations
* Expects first-quarter 2017 operating results to be consistent with its prior expectations
* Q1 television revenue expected to be flat, radio revenue expected to decrease in mid-single-digit range, digital revenue to increase in mid-20 percent range
* Sees Q1 television revenue flat, radio revenue down mid-single-digit range, digital revenue up mid-20 percent range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.