INSIGHT-China's pork demand hits a peak, shocking producers, as diets get healthier
* In April, government started new healthy lifestyle campaign
May 4 Snap Inc:
* Scripps Networks Interactive Inc- today announced a new deal with Snap Inc.
* Scripps Networks-under this new, expanded deal, several of co's tv networks, food network and hgtv, will begin developing, producing shows for snapchat
* Scripps Networks Interactive Inc- under deal food network will also continue to curate its publisher stories for discover
* Scripps Networks Interactive Inc- under this new expanded agreement, Scripps Networks and Snap will also serve sponsors through campaigns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 19 TPI Triunfo Participações & Investimentos SA has sold a 50 percent stake in a port terminal to partner MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co SA, a key step toward advancing the debt-laden Brazilian infrastructure firm's turnaround.