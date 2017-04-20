April 20 E. W. Scripps Co:

* Scripps prices private offering of senior notes

* E. W. Scripps co says has priced its offering of $400 million of new senior unsecured notes at 5.125 percent

* Notes were priced at par and will mature in 2025

* E. W. Scripps co - notes are guaranteed by certain of company's existing and future subsidiaries