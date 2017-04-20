Oil, banks trip up European shares
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.
April 20 E. W. Scripps Co:
* Scripps prices private offering of senior notes
* E. W. Scripps co says has priced its offering of $400 million of new senior unsecured notes at 5.125 percent
* Notes were priced at par and will mature in 2025
* E. W. Scripps co - notes are guaranteed by certain of company's existing and future subsidiaries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Autodis Group - Autodis Group will divest subsidiary AD Poland to Rhiag Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of LKQ Corporation