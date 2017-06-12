Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
June 12 (Reuters) -
* ScriptDash Pharmacy says it has raised $23 million in financing; re-brands itself to Alto Pharmacy
* ScriptDash says plans to use the capital for expansion to a number of major us cities, starting with greater los angeles area Source text for Eikon:
June 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday he supported efforts to quickly act on legislation to impose new sanctions on Russia and Iran that passed the Senate nearly unanimously but has stalled in the House.