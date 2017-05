May 2 SDIPTECH AB (PUBL):

* REG-SDIPTECH AB (PUBL) ANNOUNCES STOCK EXCHANGE LISTING OF THE COMPANY'S COMMON SHARE OF SERIES B ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH PREMIER

* PRICE PER COMMON SHARE OF SERIES B IN OFFERING HAS BEEN SET TO SEK 56

* OFFERING COMPRISES 8 928 571 NEWLY ISSUED COMMON SHARES OF SERIES B TO A VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 500 MILLION

* ASSUMING THAT OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION UTILIZED IN FULL TOTAL VALUE OF OFFERING AND OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION AMOUNTS TO APPROXIMATELY SEK 575 MILLION

* TRADING IN SDIPTECH'S COMMON SHARES OF SERIES B IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH PREMIER ON MAY 12, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)