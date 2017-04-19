BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 SDIPTECH AB (PUBL)
* REG-SDIPTECH AB (PUBL) INTENDS TO LIST COMMON SHARES ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH PREMIER
* OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO INCLUDE A NEW ISSUE OF COMMON SHARES OF SERIES B OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 500 MILLION
* DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS, LISTING IS EXPECTED TO BE CONSUMMATED DURING Q2 OF 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results